Profit at Scottish contractor Robertson Group fell more than a fifth last year as the firm said materials, labour and energy costs ate into its bottom line.

The Elgin-based firm, which also includes a £143m FM business, saw income grow 8% to £644m in the year to June 2023 but pre-tax profit was down 22% to £16.7m.

The firm works across Scotland and northern England and said inflation levels were “unprecedented”, adding that increased interest rates had hit clients’ budgets with several jobs delayed or cancelled.

It said its new financial year “had got off to a positive start” but warned that inflation and labour shortages continued to remain a challenge.

Net funds at the year-end were down 5% to £72m.