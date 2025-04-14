Scheme being developed by HUB and Bridges Fund Management

The City of London has approved plans for an office-to-residential conversion scheme which will deliver 277 co-living homes in Aldgate.

Developed by HUB and Bridges Fund Management, the Assemblies scheme at 150 Minories, which was approved under delegated powers, will also provide shared amenity spaces on the ground floor for both residents and the wider public.

These include a pocket park, health hub, co-working space and café.

Architect Morris + Co has designed the scheme, which will also see the existing building repurposed with a rooftop and rear extension.

Others working on the plans include QS Circle, landscape architect Macgregor Smith and structural engineer London Structures Lab.

Last year, the pair won planning approval for Cornerstone, a 174-home co-living scheme and office conversion on Beech Street in the City, next door to the Barbican.

HUB and Bridges bought the 150 Minories site two years for £39m.