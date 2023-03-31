Scotland’s new leader has signalled housing will be a priority for the reshuffled government by creating a dedicated role for the brief.

Humza Yousaf selected a youthful, majority female cabinet after he was sworn in as first minister on Wednesday.

East Lothian MSP Paul McLennan, who is known in the devolved assembly for his work to improve the Scottish construction sector, was picked to be Scotland’s first housing minister.

The decision to separate the housing brief out of the cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and local government’s portfolio has been welcomed by housing bodies.

Jocelyne Fleming, Policy and public affairs officer for Scotland at the Chartered Institute of Building, said the appointment “demonstrates the intention for this area to be a key policy priority going forwards”

She continued: “The building of new homes and the improvement of Scotland’s existing housing stock has to be a priority for Government in order to grow the economy, tackle the ongoing cost of living crisis and meet carbon reduction targets.

“It’s encouraging to see this being recognised. As the Scottish Government has acknowledged, everyone should have a warm, safe, affordable and energy-efficient home that meets their needs.”

She said McLennan had “campaigned diligently” to improve Scotland’s built environment, collaborating with the CIOB for the past 12 months.

Callum Chomczuk director of the Chartered Institute of Housing Scotland said he hoped McLennan’s appointment ”will mean government gives housing the attention, support, and funding it urgently needs and deserves”.

“Scotland must invest in more affordable housing, as homelessness and the number of people living in temporary accommodation figures rise access to good quality, affordable housing is a basic human right and provides the foundations for people to flouris,” he said.

“Good housing improves health and wellbeing, reduces poverty, contributes to net-zero and boosts the economy.

Yousaf said his cabinet team reflected the priorities of the new government as it pursued a “radical, ambitious and progressive policy agenda”.

The first Muslim to take the reins of a major UK political party, Yousaf prevailed over Kate Forbes to secure the SNP leadership on Monday after a divisive contest.

Forbes, formerly finance minister, declined the offer of a cabinet position handling rural affairs and islands, widely viewed as a demotion.