John Sisk & Son has revealed a £9.7m loss in its latest results owing to legacy remediation costs

The loss was more severe than the £2.5m loss recorded in 2022 and came despite a rise in turnover from £351m to £475m.

Remediation costs relating to a “small number of legacy issues” were cited as the cause of the loss, while the UK contractor said the increase in turnover was down to strong performances from large scale residential and commercial projects.

Paul Brown, chief executive of John Sisk & Son, said: “Our underlying businesses performed very strongly in the year but faced a few challenges related to a small number of legacy issues which we have a firm handle on and have fully provided for in the accounts.

“As part of the wider Sisk Group we are able to take a more strategic view on the results and I am very happy that we have an excellent mix of multi-year projects in our UK business.”

Sisk is currently delivering on multiple road upgrade projects for National Highways, including the A12 project, and recently secured a contract with Manchester City FC as part of the £300m Etihad redevelopment.

The wider group’s order book for 2024 is in excess of £1.7bn.