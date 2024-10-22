Several sites to be redeveloped in second phase of project

Plans for a 740-home regeneration of a south London suburb have taken a step forward with the appointment of a development partner.

Sutton council has named Genr8 Kajima Regeneration Ltd (GKRL) as its preferred development partner for the next phase of the redevelopment of Sutton town centre.

The Pozzoni Architecture-designed scheme will encompass several prominent sites including the St Nicholas Shopping Centre, civic offices, Gibson Road car park and Secombe Theatre.

GKRL is a 50/50 joint venture between developers Kajima and Genr8 Developments. The pair are working on several town centre regeneration schemes across the UK including in Huyton, Winchester, Newcastle and Telford.

In Sutton, GKRL will see the St Nicholas Shopping Centre redeveloped as the council’s new “front door” for residents to access council services and a library and community space.

The other three sites will be reserved for housing, with 50% of the scheme’s 740 homes set to be affordable, including 300 for social rent.

New retail space and public realm improvements will also be included in the plans.

The second phase of the scheme follows the opening of the Oru Sutton workspace, the Throwley Yard cinema and the construction of new council homes at Beech Tree Place and Elm Grove.

The council’s project team so far includes Montagu Evans LLP, Browne Jacobson LLP, 31Ten Consulting Ltd, Pozzoni Architecture, Gleeds Cost Management Ltd and CJA Property Consulting.