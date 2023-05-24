Turner & Townsend has bolstered its UK senior leadership team with the appointment of new managing directors for infrastructure, real estate project management and defence.

James Corrigan will take the infrastructure position and Simon Arnold the project management role, while Andy Scott has been appointed to the newly created position of UK managing director for defence.

Corrigan joining as a graduate in 2005, eventually rising to head up the programme advisory division where he managed a team that grew from 40 to 130 staff.

In his new role, Corrigan will have a particular focus on driving digitalisation in the infrastructure.

Arnold has led project management in London and the South-east since joining the firm seven years ago. He will succeed Chris Sargent, who was recently made UK managing director for real estate.

And T&T’s first MD for defence has been with the business since 2011, working across transport, utilities and power.