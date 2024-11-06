Infrastructure and property specialist was bought by private equity last year

United Living has reported increased revenue and profit, the firm’s latest report and accounts have revealed.

In the year to 31 March 2024, revenue at the infrastructure and property firm was up 17% to £627m, from £534m in 2023. Pre-tax profit was up 8% to £31m while its order book at the year-end was £3.4bn.

Neil Armstrong, chairman and chief executive of United Living, said the group was “benefitting from the many opportunities in the well-established infrastructure and property sectors”.

“In the infrastructure sector, these come from network upgrades, and new infrastructure required for hydrogen and Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage, and the related decarbonisation of heat, AMP8 in the water sector, and the continued rollout of 5G across the UK in the telecoms sector,” he said.

“New property regulatory requirements relating to building safety, damp and mould and net zero are driving an increase in the requirement for property services to improve the conditions of existing housing stock and demand for new, affordable homes is increasing to align with the government’s targets.”

United Living began operating in the 1960s as central heating specialist Harp Heating before broadening its reach across three areas: new homes, infrastructure and property services.

The Kent-based business was bought out by US private equity firm Apollo in June 2023 and now employs more than 1,100 people across the UK.

Last week, it bought Pilon, a property services business operating in the social housing sector.