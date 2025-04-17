Housebuilder has teamed up with housing association Hyde for North Middlesex job

The Greater London Authority has picked Vistry and housing association Hyde Group to build nearly 300 homes at a site previously owned by a north London hospital.

The site, which previously housed testing facilities, a car park and offices for North Middlesex University Hospital, was bought by the GLA six years ago after plans for a new school fell through.

As well as 284 homes, a new nursery, community café, 3,000 sq m of office space and a new park are also included in the plans.

The homes will comprise one- to four-bedroom low-rise and terraced properties.