Competition for major works framework and developer framework launched in June

Framework provider Pagabo has released Prior Information Notices to request participation in preliminary market engagement for the renewal of two of its largest frameworks.

The competition for the major works framework and developer led framework will be formally launched in June.

The current iteration of the major works framework gives access to 25 contractors for large-scale construction projects valued above £5m.

Meanwhile, the current iteration of the developer framework went live at the end of 2020 and gives clients access to 21 pre-approved developers.

Preliminary market consultations are underway and all interested contractors and developers can register to the e-tendering portal In-Tend to express their interest.