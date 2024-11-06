Helen Bunch retiring after nearly two decades at firm

Wates has brought in Phillippa Prongué to be the new executive managing director of its residential business.

She will join in the new year and takes over from Helen Bunch who is retiring after 19 years at Wates.

Prongué has been managing director of Bouygues’ London and South -east business for the past 14 months, having joined its Linkcity developments business two years ago. She also spent 15 years working at Kier.

Bunch has been in the role for four years, replacing Paul Nicholls who left to join set up Real Contracting Group which later collapsed into administration.

Under Bunch’s leadership, Wates’ residential business has overseen a 150% growth and a 73% increase in operating profit.

She said: “After an incredibly rewarding 19-year career with the Wates Group, I have taken the decision to retire. I am pleased to be handing over to Pip who I know will continue to support the fantastic work that the residential team is doing.”

Bunch moved from the firm’s Smartspace fit-out and refurbishment arm, where she was managing director, to become residential’s boss in July 2020 after Nicholls left.

Last week, Wates announced that the former head of ISG’s fit-out arm had joined the business with Lee Phillips starting this coming Monday. He is heading up a new London fit-out division at the company.