Bids for the major redevelopment of ITV’s former London headquarters on the South Bank have gone back with a winner expected in the next few weeks – more than two years after Lendlease was chosen for the job.

Known as Project Vista, Lendlease won the scheme in May 2022 but two years later the firm was put up for sale by its Australian owner.

Development manager CO-RE is looking at a plan B because of the uncertainty caused by Lendlease’s decision to sell up.

Mace and Multiplex are pricing the work which is expected to cost £500m with a winner due before the end of the month.

Lendlease originally beat Sir Robert McAlpine and Laing O’Rourke to the work.

The scheme at 72 Upper Ground has been mired in hold-ups since Lendlease originally won it with the job being called in by the previous government and the decision repeatedly held up before then communities secretary Michael Gove finally gave it the green light in February this year.

But in May a local campaign group called Save Our South Bank (SOSB) won the right to challenge Gove’s decision which will be heard in the High Court next month.

Designed by Make, the scheme has stirred controversy due to its scale and proximity to listed buildings and is described by SOSB as ‘The Slab’.

SOSB have said that the former ITV tower could be refurbished to provide 200 homes and 500,000 sq ft of offices while saving a huge amount of embodied carbon compared to Make’s full redevelopment approach.

CO-RE is developing the scheme with Mitsubishi Estate while others working on the job include including QS T&T Alinea, landscape architect Grant Associates and engineer Arup.