Four year scheme will enable range of installation services and fabric upgrades
Kier, Morgan Sindall and Willmott Dixon are among 49 firms picked for Pagabo’s new £1.6bn healthcare decarbonisation framework.
The framework will run for four years, with Great Ormond Street Hospital serving as the healthcare sector-specialist contracting authority.
It will allow clients to go directly to contractors to undertake retrofit assessments, work up costs and self-deliver or bring in supply chain partners to deliver schemes.
Typical projects might include installation of specialist heating, cooling and ventilation systems, renewable energy sources or energy saving lighting, as well as fabric upgrades and the replacement of inefficient glazing.
The framework has four value banded lots – up to £1m, £1m-£5m, £5m-£15m, and more than £15m – which are applicable to 12 geographical regions.
Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Decarbonisation schemes are a common focus across the healthcare industry and its many estates at present, so this framework makes compliant access to specialist, experienced contractors as easy as possible.”
Pagabo said a second decarbonisation framework that is suited to other sectors will be launching soon.
The full list of winners
AIS Group Companies Ltd
Alternative Heat Ltd
Ashe Construction Ltd
Borras Construction Limited
Briggs & Forrester Special Projects
Building Services NOW Ltd
Cenergist Limited
Classic Builders (South West) Limited
Conamar Building Services Ltd
CorEnergy Limited
CPS Building Services Ltd
EPS Construction Management Ltd
EW Beard Ltd
Eyre Building Services Group Limited
G F Tomlinson Building Limited
G&H Building Services Ltd
Geoffrey Robinson Limited
GRAHAM Asset Management Ltd. (T/A GRAHAM)
GW Power-Safe Ltd
Hobson & Porter Ltd
Irwin M&E Limited
ISG Construction Ltd
Kane Group Building Services Ltd.
Kier Construction Ltd
Logan Construction SE Ltd
McLaughlin & Harvey Ltd
Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd
Morris & Spottiswood Limited
Neilcott Construction Ltd
Northstone (NI) Limited
Novus Property Solutions Ltd.
Opus Building Services Ltd
Protech Heating Limited
Quinn (London) Limited
R G Carter Ltd
RENEWABLE MICRO SOLUTIONS LTD
Seddon Construction Limited
Sewell Construction Ltd
Smart Electronic Technologies Ltd t/a Energy Efficient Solutions Group
SPELLER METCALFE MALVERN LIMITED
Stonegrove Ltd
Thomas Sinden Ltd
Tilbury Douglas Construction Limited
Triton Construction Limited
Veolia Energy & Utility Services (UK) Plc
VINCI Construction UK Limited
Vital Energi Solutions Limited
VWG Mechanical Ltd
Willmott Dixon Limited
