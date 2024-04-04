Four year scheme will enable range of installation services and fabric upgrades

Kier, Morgan Sindall and Willmott Dixon are among 49 firms picked for Pagabo’s new £1.6bn healthcare decarbonisation framework.

The framework will run for four years, with Great Ormond Street Hospital serving as the healthcare sector-specialist contracting authority.

It will allow clients to go directly to contractors to undertake retrofit assessments, work up costs and self-deliver or bring in supply chain partners to deliver schemes.

Typical projects might include installation of specialist heating, cooling and ventilation systems, renewable energy sources or energy saving lighting, as well as fabric upgrades and the replacement of inefficient glazing.

The framework has four value banded lots – up to £1m, £1m-£5m, £5m-£15m, and more than £15m – which are applicable to 12 geographical regions.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Decarbonisation schemes are a common focus across the healthcare industry and its many estates at present, so this framework makes compliant access to specialist, experienced contractors as easy as possible.”

Pagabo said a second decarbonisation framework that is suited to other sectors will be launching soon.