Peter Murray
Peter Murray is chairman of NLA - London’s Centre for the Built Environment. He trained as an architect but has spent his career in writing and communicating ideas in architecture rather than practising it. He was formerly editor of Building Design magazine and of the RIBA Journal, and founder publisher of Blueprint. He is also chairman of Wordsearch, the global communications agency specialising in architecture, real estate and placemaking. He is founder chairman of the London Festival of Architecture, author of numerous books including Living Bridges,The Saga of Sydney Opera House and Architecture and Commerce. In 2013 he cycled across the US and UK with a team of architects and planners studying the way that cities are dealing with the shifting relationship between active transportation and the automobile.
- Comment
Tulip decision is missed opportunity to deliver positive change
The hard-hit Square Mile will suffer because of Michael Gove’s decision to reject developer’s appeal, says NLA founder Peter Murray
- Comment
Dear mayor …
Zac Goldsmith and Sadiq Khan have said lots of lovely-sounding things about making London better. But how much do they understand about what the city needs?
- Comment
The Garden Bridge is not a 'vanity project'
Thomas Heatherwick’s projects spark regeneration and his latest is no different
- Comment
The Human City
What can the USA possibly teach us about safer cycling and how to develop better cities?
- Comment
We must act on cycling safety in Golding's name
The tragic death of Francis Golding should inspire the industry to tackle London’s killing streets
- Comment
The ambition and optimism of the East
A lot can be learned from the Singaporean developers who are delivering huge new areas of city with speed, gusto and delight
- Comment
A tale of two tunnels
Why aren’t greener alternatives to the £4.2bn Thames Tideway Tunnel being considered?
- Comment
The lack of specialist architects
Having more executive architect practices in the UK would create jobs for young people and avoid the problems that projects are running into
- Comment
Exposing the Olympic marketing gag
Peter Murray on how he and Building have campaigned for firms who worked on the Olympics to get the recognition they deserve
- Comment
We should have some of the Olympic glory
The Olympic organisers have to protect their brand but the construction firms also need some recognition, says Peter Murray
- Comment
Wonders & blunders
Architecture critic Peter Murray draws a comparison between a bridge that ties London together and a street that splits it apart