Peter Murray

Peter Murray is chairman of NLA - London’s Centre for the Built Environment. He trained as an architect but has spent his career in writing and communicating ideas in architecture rather than practising it. He was formerly editor of Building Design magazine and of the RIBA Journal, and founder publisher of Blueprint. He is also chairman of Wordsearch, the global communications agency specialising in architecture, real estate and placemaking. He is founder chairman of the London Festival of Architecture, author of numerous books including Living Bridges,The Saga of Sydney Opera House and Architecture and Commerce. In 2013 he cycled across the US and UK with a team of architects and planners studying the way that cities are dealing with the shifting relationship between active transportation and the automobile.