Stephanie Canham
Stephanie Canham is national head of projects and construction at city, national and international law firm Trowers & Hamlins.
She is a non-contentious construction specialist, particularly amongst commercial and private sector developers, advising on procurement strategy, contractual arrangements and terms, and exit strategies.
Stephanie is a well-known speaker by invitation for developers and is a member of the specialist construction committee of the City of London Law Society.
Decarbonisation: managing change
Stephanie Canham unpacks the contractual implications of the new heat and buildings strategy and the upcoming changes to Part L
On being seen to be green – energy monitoring
The new London Plan requires building owners to verify and report on energy performance post-occupation – but how?
Get CROSS and improve building safety
The new mandatory regime on building safety will be complemented by a voluntary scheme for industry-wide information sharing, implemented through expansion of the CROSS scheme
Implementing the CLC Roadmap: a legal view
What legal enablers are required to deliver the Construction Leadership Council’s Roadmap to Recovery?
Easy does it: low-cost dispute resolution
Several new services now available for resolving straightforward disputes revive adjudication’s original aims: reducing costs and simplifying procedure
CIS and construction: Doing a double take on tax
Stephanie Canham explains the pitfalls of the CIS tax rules, whose scope extends far beyond what some may think
Collateral warranties: Beware time bars
Any third party obtaining a collateral warranty (particularly if some time after completion) should note this recent decision
No bar, black sheep: Construction Act adjudication prevails
Mistakes and omissions on payment or adjudication that fall foul of the Construction Act can be expensive
Parent company guarantees: Unreasonable demands?
Parent company guarantees can provide some security for those contracting with a contractor in the event of the latter suffering cash flow problems
Force majeure: Use with caution
Liability exclusion or force majeure clauses don’t always work as intended, so draft your contract carefully, says Stephanie Canham
Are lenders becoming more confident about offsite?
Stephanie Canham considers the changing climate on funding issues for MMC and modular construction
Smash and grab adjudications: what about insolvency?
A recent case may herald a move away from upholding ‘smash and grab’ adjudications where insolvency is a factor
Adjudications: make an early reservation
When making a jurisdictional challenge in an adjudication, it pays to be quick off the mark
Out of commission: dealing with disputes on oral contracts
How one dispute regarding oral contractual arrangements ended up before the Supreme Court
Staged completion: It's just a phase
Stephanie Canham explains why staged completion must be handled with care
Build safe, not sorry
Stephanie Canham examines how the revised Building Regulations to limit cladding material use will affect construction disputes
Unravelling the intent
What happens if parties have created a contract as a result of an exchange of emails, but they have polar opposite views concerning the scope of works?
Legal: specialist reports - easy to miss a trick
It’s vital that you can legally rely on specialist reports into issues such as rights of light or site conditions - so it’s even more vital that nothing is overlooked
Legal: Pay it backwards
Stephanie Canham on draft legislation that will introduce a reverse VAT charge specifically for construction, to combat VAT fraud
The Hackitt Report: all change?
The Hackitt Report calls for a “radical rethink” of the regulatory system. But will government support the findings, or will it just “cherry pick” the easy wins?