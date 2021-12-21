Stephanie Canham

Stephanie Canham is national head of projects and construction at city, national and international law firm Trowers & Hamlins.

She is a non-contentious construction specialist, particularly amongst commercial and private sector developers, advising on procurement strategy, contractual arrangements and terms, and exit strategies.

Stephanie is a well-known speaker by invitation for developers and is a member of the specialist construction committee of the City of London Law Society.