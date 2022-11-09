Aecom
- Features
Picking up the pace on decarbonisation
To meet the net zero challenge, growing industry expertise needs to be translated into tangible steps to support a wider understanding around prioritising investment
- Features
St Denys: A watertight approach
A project to build flood resilience in the St Denys area of Southampton put the local community firmly at its heart, with a group of knowledgeable and committed residents heavily involved from start to finish. Josephine Smit reports
- Features
Charlton Riverside: A model for living
On 20ha at Charlton Riverside, a new masterplan aims to provide local people with somewhere to live, work and play – with the hope that this mixed-use model holds wider lessons for London. Debika Ray reports
- Features
Meridian Water: From the ground up
In one of the country’s most deprived areas, a new scheme – Meridian Water – is aimed at tackling not just a lack of affordable housing but also unemployment, poor health and low incomes. Debika Ray reports
- Features
Social value matters: Survey results show values are changing
We asked Building readers how adding an element of social value is influencing (and improving) their work. Tom Lowe analyses the responses
- Comment
Social value is key to emerging stronger
To minimise the harms of coronavirus and to rebuild better, we need stimulus-funded infrastructure that seeks to maximise social value, says Aecom’s Mary Zsamboky
- Features
Roundtable: Gathering speed - the future of infrastructure
As Londoners’ views on the city’s infrastucture were revealed in a new report, industry experts gathered to discuss the future of infrastructure
- Features
Closing the gap: steps towards pay equality
As the deadline to report gender pay gap approaches, Building and Aecom gathered top industry figures to debate how far gender equality has come in the construction industry, how far it still has to go – and how to get there