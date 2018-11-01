Andrew Stunell
Andrew Stunell has been the Liberal Democrat MP for Hazel Grove since 1997.
He is married to Gillian and they have five grown up children, two of whom are adopted. Andrew and Gillian live in Romiley, in the centre of the constituency, and are both active members of Romiley Methodist Church.
Andrew has held numerous roles during his political career, most recently he was parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Communities & Local Government from May 2010-September 2012, and he was a member of the Liberal Democrat negotiating team which led to the formation of the present coalition government.
Andrew’s interests include third world issues, sustainability and energy policy.
- Comment
Does progress on the Brexit process match construction's priorities?
With Brexit already taking its toll on construction’s workforce, Andrew Stunell says we have to act with speed to mitigate the worst effects of this political folly
- Comment
A half-time pep talk is needed
Exactly halfway through the two-year Brexit countdown, is it time to stop and think if we want to play this game at all
- Comment
Surviving the Brexit meltdown
The government seems barely to recognise the disconnect between its desire to invest in infrastructure and housing and its determination to reduce immigration. Our industry must work with it to at least limit the fallout
- Comment
Listening mode
For construction to have a chance of getting the best out of Brexit, it needs to convince the government to listen to it
- Comment
Construction must not be left out
Theresa May’s speech on Brexit has done little to reassure construction that the government understands the industry’s concerns, says Andrew Stunell
- Comment
Part B: We have to get this right
Part B needs improvement to make sure modern homes are safe. A fire in my constituency, one of a series across the country, has demonstrated that more work is needed
- Comment
Decisions, decisions
Building’s Agenda 15 manifesto, launched this month, was drawn up after a year of consultation with its readers on what construction needs from the next government. Lib Dem Andrew Stunell is the first MP to respond to our policy blueprint
- Comment
Hidden in plain view
There were 53 cases of slave labour identified in the UK construction industry last year. While the government’s Modern Slavery Bill will help enforce tighter regulation, the sector must stay vigilant to stamp it out altogether
- Comment
Enough excuses
We set up false barriers to adopting energy conservation measures in our houses. It’s time we stopped kidding ourselves
- Comment
Ready to go green?
The construction industry needs to demonstrate a change in culture if it is to be fully prepared to deliver on the government’s promise of going zero carbon on all new homes by 2016, says Andrew Stunell
- Comment
Housing: A maths lesson for Labour
Andew Stunell MP responds to Nick Raynsford’s critique of his coulmn on coalition housing policy
- Comment
A cause for celebration
The government’s £4bn social housing programme is set to increase stock for the first time since 1979. So why aren’t we shouting about it?
- Comment
Bright young things
The upturn has exposed a skills shortage but construction’s key role in delivering a sustainable society means it needs to attract and train a new generation of professionals
- Comment
A new era of greener homes
Construction can now boast a return to growth thanks to this government’s focus on capital projects, and one happy consequence will be more homes built to greener standards
- Comment
Carrots as well as sticks
To tackle climate change, markets and regulations need to pull in the same direction - alas, the government is scrambling to keep hold of the rope
- Comment
How difficult can it be?
Fixing our housing problems will be a hard slog - but some progress is being made, says Andrew Stunell
- Comment
What would you do with the regs?
The Building Regulations have already achieved a great deal, says Andrew Stunell (the man in charge of them) - but now he wants you to tell him how they could do even more