Andrew Stunell

Andrew Stunell has been the Liberal Democrat MP for Hazel Grove since 1997.

He is married to Gillian and they have five grown up children, two of whom are adopted. Andrew and Gillian live in Romiley, in the centre of the constituency, and are both active members of Romiley Methodist Church.

Andrew has held numerous roles during his political career, most recently he was parliamentary under-secretary of state in the Department for Communities & Local Government from May 2010-September 2012, and he was a member of the Liberal Democrat negotiating team which led to the formation of the present coalition government.

Andrew’s interests include third world issues, sustainability and energy policy.