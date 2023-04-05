Firms have until 23 June to get their entries in

Two new categories have been announced for the Building Awards, with entries now open for the 2023 instalment of the event.

The 2023 Building Awards, which will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 7 November, will be bigger than ever as we celebrate the magazine’s 180th anniversary.

Entries are now open for the Manufacturer of the Year category, which recognises firms that have really gone the extra mile in their partnerships with the construction industry. Any organisation that supplies a product or software to the industry is eligible to enter.

>> 2022 Building Awards winners

>> In pictures: Building Awards 2022

There is also the new Building’s Employer of the Year Award to highlight firms that promote a high-quality working environment for employees. The judges will be looking for evidence that employers are providing opportunities for career advancement including training and development initiatives.

Employers should also have policies that promote wellbeing and a healthy work life balance including flexible working, maternity and paternity leave and efforts to tackle a long-hours culture.

The deadline for all 21 categories is 23 June, and the full list is: