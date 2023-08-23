Big names make the list across 21 categories
The finalists for the 2023 Building Awards have been announced.
A host of big-name firms and projects have been shortlisted (see the full shortlist below) for the awards spread across 21 categories.
Firms in the running to claim prizes at this year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 7 November, include Aecom, Atkins, Gleeds, ISG, Kier and Mace.
Meanwhile, Core Five, Currie & Brown, Rider Levett Bucknall are also among the firms in contention to be named Consultant of the Year with more than 100 staff.
Others to make it onto that shortlist include AA Projects, CPC Project Services, Hollis, Martin Arnold, Ridge and Partners, Soben and Ward Williams Associates.
A number of high-profile schemes are also in the running for awards, including Battersea Power Station Phase 2, Paddington Elizabeth Line Station and University of Salford Energy House 2.0.
Tickets for the event, which is being sponsored by AET Flexible Space, Aluprof, Clement Windows Group, Core Five, DGP Logistics, Fenwick Elliott, Hollis, LABC Warranty, MESH Construction Consultancy, Rockwool, and Wilson James, are on sale now.
2023 Building Awards shortlists
ARCHITECTURAL PRACTICE OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by MESH Construction Consultancy
Ryder Architecture
DLG Architects
Howells
The Harris Partnership
HLM Architects
Buckley Gray Yeoman
LOM architecture and design
BUILDING MAGAZINE PROJECT OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Aluprof
Paddington Elizabeth Line Station: Weston Williamson + Partners
University of Glasgow Advanced Research Centre: HOK
The Featherstone Building: Morris+Company
Shakespeare North Playhouse: Kier Construction
JJ Mack Building: Helical | Ashby Capital and Arcadis
150 Holborn: Perkins&Will
One Centenary Way: Howells
Battersea Power Station Phase 2: Mace
The Wave - University of Sheffield Faculty of Social Sciences: HLM Architects
New Urgent & Emergency Care Centre Walsall Manor Hospital: Tilbury Douglas & BDP Architects
INTERNATIONAL PROJECT OF THE YEAR
New Administration Building, Thailand: Bidwells
The University of Birmingham Dubai: The University of Birmingham
DHL Copenhagen Hub: AA Projects
Ombú: Foster + Partners
Musgrave Distribution Centre, Kilcock: CField Construction
NET ZERO AWARD - in partnership with UKGBC
Halifax Trinity Road Ground Source Heat Pump: Lloyds Banking Group
Retrofit Accelerator - Homes Innovation Partnership: Mayor of London
Ultra-low carbon reusable steel: EMR
Holbein Gardens: Barr Gazetas
University of Salford Energy House 2.0: Aecom
The Embodied Carbon Calculator: Turner & Townsend
The Entopia building: ISG
Wellington Place 11 & 12: Wates
Durley Chine Environmental Hub: WSP
Eliminating wasted energy in buildings: Measurable Energy
OFFSITE PROJECT OF THE YEAR
The Forge - Kit of Parts: NG Bailey
Merstham Park School: McAvoy
Lyon’s Dock, Greenford Quay: Tide Construction and Vision Modular Systems
King’s College Hospital outpatients facility: Premier Modular
Autolus Therapeutics – The UK’s first CAR-T cell manufacturing facility: Merit
National Manufacturing Institute Scotland: HLM Architects
The Mole Resort: London & Regional Hotels
RETROFIT/REFURBISHMENT PROJECT OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by AET Flexible Space
St John’s College, Cambridge - New Dining Room, Bar and Café: MCW Architects
Quadrangle Building, King’s College London: Hall McKnight
Elizabeth Tower: Purcell
Park Hill Phase 2: Mikhail Riches
Tower Hamlets Town Hall: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
National Portrait Gallery Redevelopment: Gilbert-Ash
Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
75 Wallis Road: HTA Design
All Saints: EPR Architects
Soho Square: Child Graddon Lewis
Campus Reading International: Buckley Gray Yeoman Limited
SMALL PROJECT OF THE YEAR- Sponsored by Clement Windows Group
Whitehouse Farm: A’Bear & Ball Architects
New Courtyard Housing in Stratford, Edward Williams Architects
2 Auriol Drive: Net Zero Carbon Industrial Refurbishment, Arcadis
Waterside Pavilion, Greenaway Architecture
Queen Elizabeth II Building at Glenthorne High School, Management & Construction Services Limited
Dock House, AWW
Haberdashers’ Boys’ Pre-Prep School, IID Architects
Grenfell Nursery: Perkins & Will
HOUSING PROJECT OF THE YEAR - in partnership with The Housing Forum
Brunel Street Works: JTP
Magna Square: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Dockley Apartments: Studio Woodroffe Papa and Poggi Architecture
Upton Gardens: Barratt London
Parsons North: David Miller Architects
Repton Gardens: GRID Architects
Moda New York Square: DLG Architects
1-7 Dace Road: Buckley Gray Yeoman
Lion Green Road Residential Development: CField Construction
Sunday Mills: Assael Architecture
CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR (MORE THAN 100 STAFF) - Sponsored by LABC Warranty
AA Projects
Core Five
CPC Project Services
Currie & Brown
Hollis
Martin Arnold
Rider Levett Bucknall
Ridge and Partners
Soben
Ward Williams Associates
CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR (LESS THAN 100 STAFF)
3PM
BIM Academy
Cahill Design Consultants
Magnitude Quantity Surveyors
MESH Construction Consultancy
Naismiths
Plan A Consultants
Playle & Partners
Thomas & Adamson
Vextrix
ENGINEERING CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR
Atkins
chapmanBDSP
Cundall
Harley Haddow
Hydrock
Introba
OFR Consultants
RED Engineering Design
CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR (UP TO £500M)
Britcon
Curo Construction
Kori Construction
Merit
MAJOR CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR (OVER £500M) - Sponsored by Fenwick Elliott
Mace
ISG
SPECIALIST CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Wilson James
A20 Facades
Clipfine
Jones and Woolman
NG Bailey
SES Engineering Services
Trustgreen
BUILDING’S EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
Gleeds
HLM Architects
Kier Group
LSI Architects
Rapleys
Rider Levett Bucknall
Stride Treglown
Trident Building Consultancy
Ward Williams Associates
Wilson James
DELIVERING SOCIAL VALUE AWARD
EcoWorld London
Greystar Real Estate Partners
Morgan Sindall Construction
Services Design Solution
Studio Four Architects
Wates
HOUSEBUILDER OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Rockwool
Berkeley Group
HJK Properties (Northern) Limited
MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR - in partnership with the Construction Products Association
ACS Stainless Steel Fixings
Cemfree, part of DB Group
Eurocell
Keyfix
Mousemesh
Polypipe Building Services
Siderise Insulation
DIGITAL EXCELLENCE AWARD - Sponsored by Hollis
AECOM Virtual Reality Consultation Platform, AECOM
Fitzalen High School, Kier Construction
Buildots, Buildots
DigiProject, Artelia UK
SCS Railways and ALICE Technologies, ALICE Technologies
Using digital techniques to optimise design and construction at HMP Millsike, Kier in association with Ministry of Justice, Ynomia and PCE Ltd,
Tilbury Douglas Connect Configurator, Tilbury Douglas
University of Glasgow Net Zero Campus, HLM Architects
CEO OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by DGP Logistics
TO BE ANNOUNCED AT THE AWARDS
CLIENT OF THE YEAR - SHORTLIST COMING SOON
