Big names make the list across 21 categories

The finalists for the 2023 Building Awards have been announced.

A host of big-name firms and projects have been shortlisted (see the full shortlist below) for the awards spread across 21 categories.

Building Awards 2022 (11)

This year’s ceremony will once again be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel

Firms in the running to claim prizes at this year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 7 November, include Aecom, Atkins, Gleeds, ISG, Kier and Mace.

Meanwhile, Core Five, Currie & Brown, Rider Levett Bucknall are also among the firms in contention to be named Consultant of the Year with more than 100 staff. 

Others to make it onto that shortlist include AA Projects, CPC Project Services, Hollis, Martin Arnold, Ridge and Partners, Soben and Ward Williams Associates.

A number of high-profile schemes are also in the running for awards, including Battersea Power Station Phase 2, Paddington Elizabeth Line Station and University of Salford Energy House 2.0. 

2023 Building Awards shortlists

ARCHITECTURAL PRACTICE OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by MESH Construction Consultancy

Ryder Architecture

DLG Architects

Howells

The Harris Partnership

HLM Architects

Buckley Gray Yeoman

LOM architecture and design

 

BUILDING MAGAZINE PROJECT OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Aluprof

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station: Weston Williamson + Partners

University of Glasgow Advanced Research Centre: HOK

The Featherstone Building: Morris+Company

Shakespeare North Playhouse: Kier Construction

JJ Mack Building: Helical | Ashby Capital and Arcadis

150 Holborn: Perkins&Will

One Centenary Way: Howells

Battersea Power Station Phase 2: Mace

The Wave - University of Sheffield Faculty of Social Sciences: HLM Architects

New Urgent & Emergency Care Centre Walsall Manor Hospital: Tilbury Douglas & BDP Architects

 

INTERNATIONAL PROJECT OF THE YEAR

 New Administration Building, Thailand: Bidwells

The University of Birmingham Dubai: The University of Birmingham

DHL Copenhagen Hub: AA Projects

Ombú: Foster + Partners

Musgrave Distribution Centre, Kilcock: CField Construction

 

NET ZERO AWARD - in partnership with UKGBC

 Halifax Trinity Road Ground Source Heat Pump: Lloyds Banking Group

Retrofit Accelerator - Homes Innovation Partnership: Mayor of London

Ultra-low carbon reusable steel: EMR

Holbein Gardens: Barr Gazetas

University of Salford Energy House 2.0: Aecom

The Embodied Carbon Calculator: Turner & Townsend

The Entopia building: ISG

Wellington Place 11 & 12: Wates

Durley Chine Environmental Hub: WSP

Eliminating wasted energy in buildings: Measurable Energy

 

OFFSITE PROJECT OF THE YEAR

The Forge - Kit of Parts: NG Bailey

Merstham Park School: McAvoy

Lyon’s Dock, Greenford Quay: Tide Construction and Vision Modular Systems

King’s College Hospital outpatients facility: Premier Modular

Autolus Therapeutics – The UK’s first CAR-T cell manufacturing facility: Merit

National Manufacturing Institute Scotland: HLM Architects

The Mole Resort: London & Regional Hotels

 

RETROFIT/REFURBISHMENT PROJECT OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by AET Flexible Space

St John’s College, Cambridge - New Dining Room, Bar and Café: MCW Architects

Quadrangle Building, King’s College London: Hall McKnight

Elizabeth Tower: Purcell

Park Hill Phase 2: Mikhail Riches

Tower Hamlets Town Hall: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

National Portrait Gallery Redevelopment: Gilbert-Ash

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

75 Wallis Road: HTA Design

All Saints: EPR Architects

Soho Square: Child Graddon Lewis

Campus Reading International: Buckley Gray Yeoman Limited

 

SMALL PROJECT OF THE YEAR- Sponsored by Clement Windows Group

Whitehouse Farm: A’Bear & Ball Architects

New Courtyard Housing in Stratford, Edward Williams Architects

2 Auriol Drive: Net Zero Carbon Industrial Refurbishment, Arcadis

Waterside Pavilion, Greenaway Architecture

Queen Elizabeth II Building at Glenthorne High School, Management & Construction Services Limited

Dock House, AWW

Haberdashers’ Boys’ Pre-Prep School, IID Architects

Grenfell Nursery: Perkins & Will

 

HOUSING PROJECT OF THE YEAR - in partnership with The Housing Forum

Brunel Street Works: JTP

Magna Square: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Dockley Apartments: Studio Woodroffe Papa and Poggi Architecture

Upton Gardens: Barratt London

Parsons North: David Miller Architects

Repton Gardens: GRID Architects

Moda New York Square: DLG Architects

1-7 Dace Road: Buckley Gray Yeoman

Lion Green Road Residential Development: CField Construction

Sunday Mills: Assael Architecture

 

CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR (MORE THAN 100 STAFF) - Sponsored by LABC Warranty

AA Projects

Core Five

CPC Project Services

Currie & Brown

Hollis

Martin Arnold

Rider Levett Bucknall

Ridge and Partners

Soben

Ward Williams Associates

 

CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR (LESS THAN 100 STAFF) 

3PM

BIM Academy

Cahill Design Consultants

Magnitude Quantity Surveyors

MESH Construction Consultancy

Naismiths

Plan A Consultants

Playle & Partners

Thomas & Adamson

Vextrix

 

ENGINEERING CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR

Atkins

chapmanBDSP

Cundall

Harley Haddow

Hydrock

Introba

OFR Consultants

RED Engineering Design

Whitecode Consulting

 

CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR (UP TO £500M)

Britcon

Curo Construction

Kori Construction

Merit

 

MAJOR CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR (OVER £500M) - Sponsored by Fenwick Elliott

Mace

ISG

 

SPECIALIST CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Wilson James

A20 Facades

Clipfine

Jones and Woolman

NG Bailey

SES Engineering Services

Trustgreen

 

BUILDING’S EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

Gleeds

HLM Architects

Kier Group 

LSI Architects

Rapleys

Rider Levett Bucknall

Stride Treglown

Trident Building Consultancy

Ward Williams Associates

Wilson James

 

DELIVERING SOCIAL VALUE AWARD

EcoWorld London

Greystar Real Estate Partners

Morgan Sindall Construction

Services Design Solution

Studio Four Architects

Wates

 

HOUSEBUILDER OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by Rockwool

Berkeley Group

HJK Properties (Northern) Limited

 

MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR - in partnership with the Construction Products Association

ACS Stainless Steel Fixings

Cemfree, part of DB Group

Eurocell

Keyfix

Mousemesh

Polypipe Building Services

Siderise Insulation

 

DIGITAL EXCELLENCE AWARD - Sponsored by Hollis

AECOM Virtual Reality Consultation Platform, AECOM

Fitzalen High School, Kier Construction

Buildots, Buildots

DigiProject, Artelia UK

SCS Railways and ALICE Technologies, ALICE Technologies

Using digital techniques to optimise design and construction at HMP Millsike, Kier in association with Ministry of Justice, Ynomia and PCE Ltd,

Tilbury Douglas Connect Configurator, Tilbury Douglas

University of Glasgow Net Zero Campus, HLM Architects

 

CEO OF THE YEAR - Sponsored by DGP Logistics

TO BE ANNOUNCED AT THE AWARDS

CLIENT OF THE YEAR - SHORTLIST COMING SOON

 

 

 

