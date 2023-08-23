Big names make the list across 21 categories

The finalists for the 2023 Building Awards have been announced.

A host of big-name firms and projects have been shortlisted (see the full shortlist below) for the awards spread across 21 categories.

Firms in the running to claim prizes at this year’s ceremony, which will be held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 7 November, include Aecom, Atkins, Gleeds, ISG, Kier and Mace.

Meanwhile, Core Five, Currie & Brown, Rider Levett Bucknall are also among the firms in contention to be named Consultant of the Year with more than 100 staff.

Others to make it onto that shortlist include AA Projects, CPC Project Services, Hollis, Martin Arnold, Ridge and Partners, Soben and Ward Williams Associates.

A number of high-profile schemes are also in the running for awards, including Battersea Power Station Phase 2, Paddington Elizabeth Line Station and University of Salford Energy House 2.0.

Tickets for the event, which is being sponsored by AET Flexible Space, Aluprof, Clement Windows Group, Core Five, DGP Logistics, Fenwick Elliott, Hollis, LABC Warranty, MESH Construction Consultancy, Rockwool, and Wilson James, are on sale now.