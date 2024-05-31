Firms have until 7 June to lock in their chance to win

There are just seven days to go to get entries in for the 2024 Building Awards.

This year’s event will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 5 November.

Among this year’s 21 awards is a new expanded category, opening the event to more firms than ever before.

Entries are now open for the MMC Award, which was previously named the Offsite Project of the Year.

This year it has been expanded to recognise outstanding achievement across a range of innovations that provide alternatives to traditional methods of construction and have the potential to deliver significant improvements in productivity.

The deadline for all 21 categories is 7 June.

Please contact buildingawards@assemblemediagroup.co.uk with any queries.

The full list of categories is: