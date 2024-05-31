Firms have until 7 June to lock in their chance to win
There are just seven days to go to get entries in for the 2024 Building Awards.
This year’s event will take place at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 5 November.
Among this year’s 21 awards is a new expanded category, opening the event to more firms than ever before.
Entries are now open for the MMC Award, which was previously named the Offsite Project of the Year.
This year it has been expanded to recognise outstanding achievement across a range of innovations that provide alternatives to traditional methods of construction and have the potential to deliver significant improvements in productivity.
The deadline for all 21 categories is 7 June.
Please contact buildingawards@assemblemediagroup.co.uk with any queries.
The full list of categories is:
- Architectural Practice of the Year
- Building Magazine Project of the Year
- Building’s Good Employer of the Year
- CEO of the Year, sponsored by DGP Logistics
- Construction Client of the Year
- Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (fewer than 100 staff)
- Construction Consultant/Surveyor of the Year (100 staff or over)
- Contractor of the Year (up to £500m)
- Delivering Social Value Award
- Digital Excellence Award
- Engineering Consultant of the Year
- Housebuilder of the Year
- Housing Project of the Year
- International Project of the Year
- MMC Award
- Major Contractor of the year (over £500m), sponsored by Fenwick Elliott
- Manufacturer of the Year
- Net Zero Award
- Retrofit Project of the Year, sponsored by AET Flexible Space
- Small Project of the Year (up to £5m), sponsored by Clement Windows Group
- Specialist Contractor of the Year
