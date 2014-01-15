Mark Clare
Mark Clare was appointed group chief executive of Barratt Developments, the UK’s largest housebuilder, in October 2006. The company is the only major housebuilder to be awarded a Five Star rating for quality for the fourth successive year. Previously managing director of Centrica’s British Gas Residential Energy operation, Mark joined British Gas in 1994, becoming Centrica’s finance director in 1997 and managing director of British Gas Residential Energy in 2002. He was a non-executive director of BAA until its acquisition. Mark is a member of the Government’s Green Construction Board and new Construction Leadership Council, and is a Trustee of the BRE Trust and the UK Green Building Council. He also sits on the CBI Construction Council.
Could ‘use it or lose it’ unlock more land?
Perhaps politicians should target the real landbanking culprit - government
A year is a long time in housing
As 2014 approaches, demand is back and planning pemissions are up too
How do we attract new blood?
The industry needs to become a sector of choice for young people
Can good design win the day?
Well-designed housing won’t always convince those opposed to development, but we need to strive for higher standards
Construction 2025 sets out a bold direction of travel
With the economy looking up, we need a longer-term perspective for the industry
The road from hell
Two weeks ago Barratt agreed a deal with its lenders that it hopes will see it through the downturn. Chief executive Mark Clare considers what happens next
Nothing up our sleeves …
The fallout from Northern Rock has led to fear and mistrust in the housing market. So Barratt has decided to establish a more transparent relationship between itself and lenders, says Mark Clare
So what if it’s raining?
Housebuilders need to look beyond the dismal economic weather and make arrangements for the future if they are to deliver 3 million zero-carbon, cost-effective homes by 2020.