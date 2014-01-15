Mark Clare

Mark Clare was appointed group chief executive of Barratt Developments, the UK’s largest housebuilder, in October 2006. The company is the only major housebuilder to be awarded a Five Star rating for quality for the fourth successive year. Previously managing director of Centrica’s British Gas Residential Energy operation, Mark joined British Gas in 1994, becoming Centrica’s finance director in 1997 and managing director of British Gas Residential Energy in 2002. He was a non-executive director of BAA until its acquisition. Mark is a member of the Government’s Green Construction Board and new Construction Leadership Council, and is a Trustee of the BRE Trust and the UK Green Building Council. He also sits on the CBI Construction Council.