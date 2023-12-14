Proposals to build thousands of student homes behind the Tate Modern in the middle of London will go in to planners in 2025 after a developer was picked for job being run by the London School of Economics.

Bouygues’ development arm, Linkcity, and London-based funder Equitix have been chosen by the LSE to work up plans for 2,000 student rooms at a site behind the art gallery in Bankside.

The winning consortium will, along with the LSE, choose a design team for the job with work slated to start in 2026 and complete in time for the new 2030 academic year.

The LSE has worked with a series of high-profile architects in the past including RSHP, Grafton Architects, O’Donnell & Tuomey and Grafton Architects.

LSE director of estates Julian Robinson said: “We will be looking for an exemplary piece of civic architecture which is affordable for all LSE students, focuses on environmental sustainability, health and wellbeing and offers an outstanding student experience.”

The winning design team will be appointed in early 2025 ahead of plans being submitted to Southwark Council later that year.