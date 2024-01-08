Australian engineer ADP Consulting has hired a new head of sustainability operations.

Lauren Williams joins the company as sustainability lead and associate director after 17 years with Aecom.

ADP Consulting – which was founded in Australia in 2011 –opened its first office outside of its home country in London late last year.

Williams will join director for growth & strategy UK, Daniel Johnson, in the firm’s Chancery Lane office in London.

>> Read more: Former Multiplex chief becomes boss of data centre firm

>> Read more: Wish you were here? How to get into construction in Australia

Williams has worked on several high-profile schemes including all phases of Nova, Victoria, 70 St Mary Axe, 5 Broadgate and Citigroup Centre Canary Wharf.

In addition to London, the £26m (A$50m)-turnover firm currently has offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Adelaide, and has eyes on possible bases in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Newcastle.

ADP Consulting is focussing on the commercial, life sciences and education sectors, as well as build-to-rent and sustainability.