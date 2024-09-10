Winner expected to be announced in 2026

Proposals to design Queen Elizabeth II’s official memorial in St James’s Park will be invited later this year.

Architects, artists and designers will be able to submit ideas for the memorial’s design phase, including a monument, in the coming months.

St James’s Park was announced as the location for the UK’s national memorial to the late Queen over the weekend.

The site will include the area of St James’s Park adjacent to the Mall at Marlborough Gate and the land surrounding the pathway down to the lake, including the Blue Bridge.

The zone was chosen due to its close proximity to the ceremonial route of the Mall, its historical and constitutional significance and personal connection to Queen Elizabeth, who in September 2022, aged 96.

It is close to the late monarch’s official residence of Buckingham Palace, the Commonwealth headquarters and statues of her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

The government will also offer funding for memorial projects in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee is expected to report final design and legacy programme recommendations to the prime minister and King in 2026.