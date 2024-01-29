Latest YORconsult deal to include lots for QS services, architectural services and civil engineering

Consultants are chasing places on a £152m framework for public bodies and third sector organisations in the north of England.

The four-year YORconsult3 framework is the latest iteration of procurement provider YORconsult’s construction consultancy deal, which is aimed primarily at local authorities.

It replaces YORconsult2, which has awarded around 350 projects with a total value of £95m but is due to expire in November this year.

Suppliers on that framework include Mace, Aecom, Arcadis, RLB, AtkinsRealis, Mott MacDonald, Arup, Pell Frischmann, WSP, Sweco, Avison Young, Lichfields, Amey and Tetra Tech.

The new deal has slimmed down the number of lots from 16 to 12 and combines the current framework’s two regions into one.

It includes two lots for multi-disciplinary services and civil engineering works, including bridge construction, which are both valued at £45m.

>> See also: Consultants appointed to Pagabo frameworks

Others include a £29m lot for drainage and flood protection services and smaller lots for architectural services, QS services, structural engineering, MEP, project management, development management and building surveying.

Work is expected to be primarily located in the Yorkshire and Humber region, north east of England, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire.

The deadline for sending in tenders is midday on 28 March.