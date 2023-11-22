Three firms are set to be shortlisted in the next few weeks for the first of work to upgrade the grade II listed buildings at the University of East Anglia.

The university was created during the 1960s and the original campus buildings were created by architect Denys Lasdun and include the Norfolk and Suffolk Terrace, a grade II*-listed accommodation block known as the Ziggurats.

The work being tendered is to upgrade and expand teaching facilities at the UAE’s grade II-listed “Lasdun Wall” – so-called because it comprises four buildings constructed to appear as one.

The university plans to carry out a four-phase strip-back-to-frame refurbishment of the Lasdun Wall with the first phase modernising science facilities and teaching space in an extended Building 3.

Work will include strip out and asbestos removal, façade repairs and window replacement, building a near 3,000 sq m extension and fitting out the existing 11,000 sq m building.

Firms have until early next month to express interest in the scheme with a shortlist of three to be decided by the middle of January. Work on the first phase is de to start in July and take two years to complete.

The other buildings of the Lasdun Wall – Buildings 4, 5 and 6 – will continue to operate as normally before also being upgraded.

The university said the Lasdun Wall needs refurbishment and repair in order to meet sustainability improvements to reduce its carbon emissions and contribute to UEA’s target of becoming a net-zero campus by 2045. No value for the overall work has been given but it is believed to be north of £50m.

Consultants working on the scheme include QS and project manager RLB, structural engineer Ramboll, architect Shepherd Epstein and heritage architect Purcell.