Flan McNamara has returned to Sellar as its construction director, more than six years after leaving the firm.

McNamara, who was in charge of building Renzo Piano’s Shard for Irvine Sellar, left the developer at the end of 2017.

He initially joined a firm called Osborne + Co whose schemes include the JP Morgan building in Glasgow, being built by Multiplex, and a tech hub in Milton Keynes for Santander.

But he left several years ago to take on a project troubleshooting role, most notably in 2020 for the Factory arts complex in Manchester which was late and overbudget.

McNamara worked for the scheme’s client Manchester city council with the complex, built by Laing O’Rourke and designed by OMA, having a soft opening last year ahead of reaching practical completion a few weeks ago.

Earlier this year, Building revealed that Sellar’s former construction director Paul Flexney-Briscoe had left with his role now being filled by McNamara.

McNamara will be in charge of several schemes in the capital for the developer, notably the 60 Gracechurch Street project and the more controversial plan to build an office block over a listed hotel at Liverpool Street station. It also has plans for an office scheme at Camden.

McNamara, who has been working for Sellar the past couple of weeks, said: “I’m delighted to be back with the Sellar family again.”

He first joined Sellar in 2009, having had previous spells at Multiplex and at ISG, then known as InteriorExterior.