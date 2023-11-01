Paul Spiller spent nearly 25 years at contractor before leaving in spring under rejig

Former Sir Robert McAlpine London commercial director Paul Spiller has teamed up with his previous boss at the firm to become group commercial director at McLaren.

Paul Spiller left McAlpine in the spring after 24 years at the business following a restructure, having become commercial director eight years ago.

He joins McLaren today and will report to group managing director Paul Heather, who arrived at the firm last year having left McAlpine the previous summer where he was in charge of the London business.

Spiller, who will also sit on the main board, said: “Joining such a professional and resilient business brings huge opportunity. I am delighted to contribute to such a strong team.”

Heather added: “Paul brings a wealth of experience and relationships from across the UK construction industry with both customers and the supply chain, providing excellent strategic insight into new markets and sectors.”

Spiller will be running the rule over McLaren’s work across its major projects, London and South, Midlands and North and UAE divisions.

Earlier this year, McLaren, which recently moved into new offices at Canary Wharf, brought its London and South team under a single business unit headed by Darren Gill.

McLaren said it is on course for a turnover this year of £1bn, having posted income of £752m in its last set of accounts for the year to July 2022. Chairman Kevin Taylor said Spiller would “support our strategic growth plan, exploring opportunities in new markets”.

This year McLaren has picked up several high-profile jobs including the £90m Seal House scheme at London Bridge, a £160m deal to refurbish a 1960s office block in Victoria for Landsec and a £90m job to revamp the Angel Square building next door to Angel tube station in Islington.