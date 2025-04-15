Scheme aims to reduce energy consumption at historic site by nearly half

Plans to revamp a whisky distillery on Speyside have been given the green light by Highland council in Scotland.

The redevelopment of the Speyside Distillery site has been designed by distillery specialists Organic Architects for whisky supplier Glasgow Whisky.

It aims to improve the energy efficiency of the site, which has been in operation since 1956 when founder George Christie converted a former barley mill and croft built in the 18th century.

Construction started in the 1960s and took nearly two decades, with the first whisky production not taking place until 1990.

Situated at the foot of the Cairngorm Mountains, the distillery is known for its picturesque setting and craft-focused approach.

Organic Architects director Bari Reid said heat and water recovery systems included in the plans are anticipated to reduce energy consump[tion by 44% for each litre of alcohol produced.

Work on the scheme is scheduled to start this summer with the new energy efficient production equipment expected to switch on in early 2026.