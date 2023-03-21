New team set up by DLUHC to pursue companies dragging their heels on building safety work ramps up activity

A specialist unit set up to go after firms who refuse to carry out fire safety remediation has opened 19 inquiries, the building safety minister has said.

The recovery strategy unit (RSU) was launched last year by the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities to investigate firms which repeatedly do not carry out work when asked to do so.

Lee Rowley, building safety minister, speaking to MPs yesterday, said: “There are many different leads at the moment, they have to be triaged. Then there are a series of individual cases which are chosen and there are 19 live inquiries or activities underway.”

He added: “They [the RSU} are building up their capacity, they are building up their knowledge, they are building up their experience.”

Rowley said the RSU would not be able to pursue every case but its purpose was to put the industry on notice that it would take action when required and “change behaviour on a broader scale”.

>>See also: Gove threatens to put 11 housebuilders who have not signed cladding contract ‘out of business’

>>See also: Second staircase rule forces Westminster council to redesign 1,100-home estate regeneration

In January, housing secretary Michael Gove said the RSU has active investigations under way into the conduct of those contractors and construction product manufacturers which he said “bear responsibility” for the building safety crisis.

The unit began its first major action last year, giving block owner Grey GR Limited Partnership 21 days to remediate its 15-storey Vista Tower block in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, or be taken to court. Grey GR is owned by asset manager RailPen.