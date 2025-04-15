Vacant building in Camberwell to be extended upwards by seven storeys

Plans to transform Camberwell Magistrates’ Court into housing and a hotel have been approved by Southwark council.

The former 1971 court building has been vacant since 2020 and has since become a visual blight and a magnet for anti-social behaviour, according to architect Ackroyd Lowrie.

The practice said the proposals for developer Criterion capital would reimagine the building and surrounding space as a new “civic focal point” for Camberwell that will act as a neighbourhood hub for vibrant community uses.

The scheme will strip the eight-storey building back to its concrete frame and build a seven-storey vertical extension at its centre.

The new 15-storey building will provide 134 homes, a third of which will be affordable, a 150-room Zedwell hotel and 250 sq m of community space.

It will also include a cafe, a podcast recording studio, a co-working space and 650 sq m of new public realm and green space reclaimed through the conversion of an adjacent dual carriageway.

All of the building’s uses will be accessible through a double-height atrium which will be open 24 hours a day.

The plans were amended during the planning process by removing two storeys from the top of the central extension, cutting the number of homes by 10 and removing a frame structure on the scheme’s roof.