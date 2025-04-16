Social housing maintenance specialist Cardo has acquired parts of collapsed firm Breyer Group.

Essex-based Breyer, which specialised in roofing, repair and refurbishment services, appointed RSM as administrator earlier this month after RSM said it ran into financial difficulties and cashflow problems on “certain contracts”.

In an update, RSM said Cardiff-based Cardo has now agreed to buy Breyer’s roofing business and separately taken over a contract with the Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames for responsive repairs and maintenance.

Joint administrator Glen Carter said the sale would preserve close to 100 jobs.

Cardo chief executive Liam Bevan added: “Our focus has been on stepping in quickly to provide reassurance, continuity, and stability. By acquiring the Breyer Roofing division and taking on key contracts like Kingston, we are not only ensuring that homes are maintained but also supporting skilled workers whose expertise is vital to the sector.”

Romford-based Breyer operated across the South and South-east of England and its clients included councils, housing associations and major landlords.

Breyer has seen several senior figures leave in recent months with managing director Daren Moseley going at the end of last year. The firm’s group finance director also left last year.

In its last set of accounts, Breyer, which was set up in 1956 as a roofing contractor, posted an improved turnover of £83m in the year to May 2023. Pre-tax profit was just £637,000 although this was a 20% rise on the previous year. The number of staff at the business at the time was 254.

Cardo has been growing its business in recent years with the firm picking up Osborne’s property services business in September 2023. The deal saved more than 200 jobs with Osborne eventually going into administration the following spring.