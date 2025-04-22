Site has been given £40m makeover with project team including Carmody Groarke and Gardiner & Thoebald

Images of what the revamped Science and Industry Museum in Manchester will look like have been released ahead of its reopening this summer.

The site has been given a £40m makeover over the past five years with the grade II-listed Power Hall due to open in time for the school holidays.

It has been closed since 2019 with other work seeing a grade I-listed house at the museum restored and turned into a holiday property.

The Power Hall is the centrepiece of the museum and houses a collection of steam engines that were built in the Greater Manchester area with work on the building including roof and timber repairs, installing new windows and doors as well as carrying out wider building conservation.

The work at the Power Hall has been drawn up by lead designer Carmody Groarke while others working on the overhaul include main contractor HH Smiths and project manager Gardiner & Theobald. The project team also includes heritage consultant Donald Insall Associates, QS Appleyard & Trew, structural engineer Conisbee, M&E engineers Max Fordham and Advisian and exhibition designer Studio Mutt.

As well as the reopened Power Hall, the museum is has begun the search for an architect for a new Wonderlab gallery – an interactive space for children – ahead of a proposed opening in 2027.