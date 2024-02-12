50 Fenchurch Street was given planning more than three years ago

Keltbray is carrying out work at the site of a new tower being planned in the City of London designed by Eric Parry.

The firm has won a £30m contract for structural demolition, basement dig and piling wall work as well as work to protect a listed church at 50 Fenchurch Street.

The race for the main contract on the scheme is down to two bidders, with Mace and Multiplex in the running for the £400m role. A winner is due to be announced by the spring with the scheme currently slated to complete in the first quarter of 2028.

Development manager on the 35-storey job is Yard Nine, while the project manager is Third London Wall with Core Five the QS. Arup is the consultant on M&E and structures. Client on the scheme is 22 Bishopsgate owner AXA IM Alts which bought the site 18 months ago.

The 50 Fenchurch Street scheme, opposite Parry’s 120 Fenchurch Street and a couple of blocks from his rejigged 1 Undershaft project, will provide a new home for the 500-year-old City livery company, the Clothworkers’ Company.

The 150m tall project would involve the demolition of the existing 1950s livery hall and will include a replacement underground livery hall topped by retail and 78,000 sq m of office space, a public roof garden and winter garden and a new public space based around a restored grade I church tower.

The grade I tower, the Tower of All Hallows Staining, which was built around 1320, and the grade II Lambe’s Chapel Crypt, which dates from 1200, will both be restored under the plans.

The tower will incorporate a vertical green wall, bespoke ceramic cladding at ground level, a glazed podium and crafted glass detailing on the upper levels.