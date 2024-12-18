Erith set to move on site next month ahead of Multiplex inking main construction contract at 75 London Wall next summer

Erith is set to start main demolition work at the redevelopment of 75 London Wall which will be carried out by Multiplex.

GKR Scaffolding has been on site the past couple of months while KPH Deconstruction has been carrying out the strip-out package.

Erith will move onto the job, which is around the corner from Multiplex’s 99 Bishopsgate headquarters, next month to start main demolition as well as structural strengthening, new foundations, and core extensions.

Multiplex is on a PCSA for the work, which has a price tag of between £250m and £300m, with contract award set for next summer.

Designed by London architect Orms, the work involves a retrofit-first approach to maintain a significant proportion of the existing building, while expanding capacity by 50% to deliver over 450,000 sq ft of office space.

The ground floor will feature new commercial units, alongside a cultural forum space for events, performances and public speaking.

Also known as Winchester House, the job is being run by development manager Castleforge, whose joint venture with Malaysian construction and property company Gamuda Group bought the building from China Investment Corporation last year for £257m.

Castleforge and Gamuda have promised a “comprehensive upgrade and refurbishment” for the building which was designed in the early 1990s by Swanke Hayden Connell. The revamp is expected to complete in autumn 2027.

The project team includes project manager Opera, architect Orms and QS Gardiner & Theobald.

Deutsche Bank, which has been at the site since the 1990s, moved out of the building over the summer into new offices at 21 Moorfields. Fit-out work at that site is being carried out by Mace after original contractor ISG sank into administration in September.