Half of affected youngsters now have jobs at rival contractors

Half of ISG’s apprentices and graduate trainees have found new jobs with other contractors, Build UK has said.

The industry group has been co-ordinating a response from other contractors to take on youngsters left without placements following ISG’s administration last month.

It said by the end of last week, around 70 of 141 new entrants have been offered jobs with other employers including Bowmer & Kirkland, Kier, Mace, Sir Robert McAlpine, Sisk and Wates.

Build UK chief executive Suzannah Nichol has previously said she was confident that roles will eventually be found for all those affected.

Build UK has already put out guidance for suppliers impacted by ISG’s collapse.

The guidance, drawn up by law firm Wedlake Bell and supported by the Construction Leadership Council, covers details of ISG’s administration, what to do if a supplier is owed payment or needs access to site, and potential next steps.