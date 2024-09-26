New classrooms and sensory play areas will help Brent Council meet demand for specialist education needs facilities

Morgan Sindall Construction’s Northern Home Counties firm is set to deliver three different specialist education needs projects for Brent Council.

Awarded through SCAPE’s public sector procurement framework, the projects will total £6m in improvements at Newman Catholic College, Preston Park Primary School, and St Margaret Clitherow RC Primary School.

At Newman Catholic College, two classrooms across a new two-storey structure will be delivered, while Preston Park Primary and St Margaret Clitherow RC Primary will receive new sensory areas and soft landscaping, creating vegetable gardens and outside play areas.

As part of Morgan Sindall’s Intelligent Solutions approach, the new structures will utilise structural insulated panels to ‘reduce the reliance’ on concrete and carbon.

The firm plans to carry out a large amount of the build offsite, hoping to alleviate further environmental impact and complete the scheme faster.

Emma Curtis, Morgan Sindall Construction’s Northern Home Counties area director, said: “It is great to be working with Brent Council, as we set out to increase the capacity of much needed specialist facilities, that will support the next generation in the borough who require extra support.”

The scheme aims to address the growing demand for SEN facilities in the area and throughout the UK as well as create social value in line with the SCAPE framework.

Morgan Sindall recently handed over the Windmill School in Barnet - the first publicly funded specialist school for autism.