Up to 2,000 homes could be delivered in Wythenshawe around revitalised civic centre

Muse has launched a consultation on a £500m plan to transform Wythenshawe town centre.

The regeneration specialist was selected to partner with Manchester city council to deliver the redevelopment of the town’s shopping centre.

Proposals would see the civic centre restored with a new culture hub, food hall, public square and flexible workspaces.

Longer-term plans include up to 2,000 new homes, delivered over the next decade.

The works, which could start later this year if they are granted planning permission, would be funded through £20m funding from government and a further £11.9m from the council

Joe Stockton, senior development manager from Muse, said: “This is one of the UK’s biggest regeneration projects which could see over £500m invested in the town.”

A drop-in consultation event will be held near the civic centre on 26 April.