Travis Perkins and HS2 bosses among new team as organisation tackles challenges such as productivity, safety and net zero

The Construction Leadership Council has unveiled a rejig of the group with the arrival of four senior leaders from across the sector who have agreed to drive industry transformation to address the sector’s biggest challenges.

Last autumn, the group said it would focus on four long-term priorities to boost productivity, growth and improve resilience: Building Safety; People and Skills; Net Zero and Biodiversity; and Next Generation Delivery.

The new arrivals who will lead the delivery of these priorities are: Building Safety - Karl Whiteman, divisional mManaging director, Berkeley Group; People and Skills - Nick Roberts, CEO, Travis Perkins; Net Zero and Bio-Diversity - Matt Palmer, programme director, Lower Thames Crossing and Next Generation Delivery - Isabel Coman, director, engineering and asset strategy, Transport for London.

Four industry chairs will act as advocates for the CLC, overseeing the delivery of the sector workstreams.

The new industry chairs are: Infrastructure: Mark Thurston, CEO, High Speed 2 Ltd; Domestic RMI: Anna Scothern, CEO, National Home Improvement Council; Housing: Mike Woolliscroft, executive, Vistry; and Buildings and Places: Helen Hare, director of projects, Great Portland Estates.

CLC co-chair and business minister Nusrat Ghani said: “Today’s announcement is a key step forward in how the Construction Leadership Council will continue to work in partnership with government and industry, intensifying its efforts, as we drive change on the biggest challenges facing the sector.”

CLC co-chair and Mace Group chairman and CEO Mark Reynolds and CLC deputy co-chair CEO, Atkins UK and Europe Richard Robinson said: “Having set out a clear vision for the CLC, our focus now is to deliver visible action against our four priorities for the benefit of the whole construction sector.

“As such, the appointment of industry sponsors represents a significant milestone as we look to accelerate the change needed to address the building safety changes, help deliver a green economy, drive productivity, and enhance our skills to achieve growth across UK construction.”

In addition, five Young Ambassadors have also been appointed. They are: Building Safety: Madeleine Coman, Strategy and Transformation, Laing O’Rourke; People and Skills: Lydia McGuiness, site manager, Wates; Net Zero and Bio-Diversity: Micheala Chan, engineer, Arcadis; and Next Generation Delivery: Mila Duncheva Business development manager of UK & Ireland, Stora Enso Wood Products and Hollie Rowland, construction products group manager, BSI Group.

The CLC is hosting a webinar today to outline its plans in detail, click here for the registration link.