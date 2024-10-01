Drees & Sommer says move is to break into Irish market

Northern Ireland consultant Johnston Houston has been bought by the UK arm of German firm Drees & Sommer for an undisclosed sum.

The Belfast-based company was set up in 2007 by Michael Johnston and Kerr Houston and employs 25 people working in cost consulting, building surveying and project management.

Drees & Sommer has been growing its UK business recently having bought AA Projects in 2022 which has now changed its name to Drees & Sommer UK.

Johnston Houston will be renamed Drees & Sommer next year, the firm said.

Kenneth Wood, managing director of Drees & Sommer UK, said: “The acquisition of Johnston Houston greatly strengthens our position in the Irish market and enhances our ability to offer a diverse range of services across the island.”

Drees & Sommer UK has nearly 250 employees across the country and operates from eight locations including its headquarters in Manchester.

The wider Drees & Sommer group has 6,000 employees working out of 63 locations. Its global headquarters are in Stuttgart.