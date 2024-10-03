Private equity firm Terra Firma has set up a new parent company for its housebuilding businesses Hopkin Homes and Tilia Homes – the former Kier Living business.

The renamed business will be called Untypical and is planning to build 2,000 homes a year.

Tilia and Suffolk-based Hopkins Homes will remain as separate brands but back office functions will be shared.

Terra Firm, which is run by billionaire investor Guy Hands, bought Tilia Homes in May 2021 for £110m and Hopkins Homes eight months later in January 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

Hopkins Homes posted turnover of £144m in the nine months to March 2023 and completed 506 homes. Tilia built 160 homes over the same period.