Angela Rayner has called in David Chipperfield’s plans to redevelop the former Royal Mint site in east London as the new Chinese embassy.

A decision on the controversial scheme will now be taken by the communities secretary and not the Greater London Authority, which had warned that the proposals breached elements of London planning policy in a letter to Tower Hamlets council last month.

Chipperfield’s plans for the 600,000sq ft scheme were resubmitted in July, 18 months after the initial application was refused by Tower Hamlets councillors largely due to security and heritage concerns. The resubmitted application contains no major changes.

A letter sent by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government informed the council last week of Rayner’s intention to hold a public inquiry with the planning inspectorate on the scheme.

The letter listed the extent to which the scheme is consistent with government policies for ‘Conserving and Enhancing the Historic Environment’ in the National Planning Policy Framework as among issues the secretary of state “particularly wishes to be informed about”.

Rayner is also said to want to look into the extent to which the proposed development is consistent with the development plan for the area.

The call in comes three weeks after the Greater London Authority wrote to Tower Hamlets advising the council that the plans do not comply with the London Plan, partly due to its energy and biodiversity strategies.

The council’s refusal of the former application in December 2022 was upheld by the mayor of London who decided there were no ‘sound’ planning grounds to intervene in the application.

It was determined against a backdrop of rising tensions between China and the UK over allegations of cyber-espionage and human rights violations.

The Labour government is currently attempting to improve relations with China, with foreign secretary David Lammy travelling to Beijing last week for talks with his counterpart Wang Yi and vice premier Ding Xuexiang.

Under Chipperfield’s plans for the site, the grade II*- listed Johnson Smirke Building would be refurbished as the main embassy building to host formal reception spaces and offices.

The grade II-listed Seaman’s Registry would also be refurbished under the scheme with various additions to both buildings, which were carried out as part of the mint’s redevelopment in the 1980s, due to be replaced.

Two linked blocks constructed as part of the 1980s redevelopment, Dexter House and Murray House, will be separated and reconfigured.

Murray House will be stripped back to its frame to create a new ceramic-clad cultural centre, designed by David Chipperfield Architects, for the embassy.

David Chipperfield Architects has been contacted for comment.