Move comes as tie-up between Argent and sister firm is formally confirmed

Argent has appointed former Cushman & Wakefield global chief executive and president John Forrester as a strategic advisor.

Forrester will join Related Argent’s board, working with Related Argent’s chief executive Tom Goodall and other executive directors.

The move comes as Related Argent absorbs its sister company Argent LLP, the developer of the King’s Cross Estate under a deal first announced last May.

All Argent staff, assets and projects have been transferred to Related Argent, which has been operating in parallel since 2015.

Tom Goodall, chief executive of Related Argent, said the appointment of Forrester cemented the firm’s “reputation as one of the leading property and urban regeneration businesses in the UK”.

Argent is best known for the transformation of King’s Cross, which has seen Bam and Kier carry out extensive work at the site, as well as other schemes including Brindleyplace in Birmingham and St Peter’s Square in Manchester.

Set up in 2015, Related Argent, a joint venture between US firm Related Companies and Argent, is a BTR and developer-owner operator specialist and is working on schemes at Brent Cross and Tottenham Hale.

Related is best known for its work across the Atlantic with schemes including the Hudson Yards and Deutsche Bank Center developments in New York.