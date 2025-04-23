Related Argent has said that chairman David Partridge is retiring from the company after 35 years.

Partridge, who joined Argent in 1990 and was appointed chief executive in 2006, will leave at the end of the month and is being replaced as chairman by former Cushman & Wakefield global chief executive John Forrester, who has been a strategic advisor to the Related Argent board since last May.

Six years after becoming chief executive, Partridge was made managing partner in 2012 and senior partner in 2019.

Among the schemes Partridge worked on were the King’s Cross regeneration, the Piccadilly Gardens project in Manchester and the redevelopment of Brent Cross Town in London.

Partridge said: “It is with mixed emotions that I am retiring from my post as Chairman of Related Argent. On the other hand, I am extremely proud to leave Related Argent in such good hands. It has an impeccable reputation, an enviable pipeline of schemes and a stable ownership structure with a long-term vision.”

Partridge is now expected to focus on Senze, a new data tool business that measures the energy performance of homes. Others involved in the project include Joseph Daniels, founder of modular builder Project Etopia, and Tom Fenton, founder of energy performance measurement firm Vertitherm.

Related Argent also announced that Leo Shapland will join as chief executive of the King’s Cross Central Limited Partnership next month, a role which Partridge has held on an interim basis since January 2024.

Shapland is joining from property firm Workspace Group, where he has been head of portfolio for the past three years.

Set up in 2015, Related Argent is a joint venture between US firm Related Companies and Argent. Argent formally merged with Related Argent two years ago.