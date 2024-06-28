Plans to demolish school buildings in east London and build new faciliites have been approved by Waltham Forest Council.

The plans, which were approved on Wednesday, will see blocks demolished on the site of the Highhams Park school in Chingford, delivering new teaching and study areas, a dining area, assembly and dance hall as well as a support spaces. The new buildings will be 7,797 sq m.

The scheme will also feature new grassed areas, social spaces and security fencing and a new entrance from Handsworth avenue.

The school building currently has 11 buildings, ranging from one to two storeys. Four of the existing buildings will be retained, with the new scheme catering for 1,536 students.

The scheme is subject to some conditions. This includes details including samples of all external facing materials which need to be submitted and approved by the local planning authority.

The use of the development can only be carried out once a community use agreement has been prepared in consultation with sport England has been submitted and approved by the local planning authority.

In 2022, the architects’ were appointed to create a masterplan for a 1,750-home scheme in Canning town in east London.

In 2021, the practice built new staff offices for the Imperial War Museum in London.