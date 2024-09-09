Exclusive survey for Building’s Top 150 Consultants 2024 reveals more firms expect trading conditions to improve
A survey of the largest consultants in construction has shown a large rise in confidence about the economy and trading conditions over the coming year.
The findings, which will be published in full this Friday as part of Building’s annual Top 150 Consultants research, show 42% of consultants expect their trading conditions to improve over the next 12 months.
This is up from 30% last year and just 13% in 2022. Conversely, just 9% this year said they expect conditions to worsen, down from 19% last year and 35% in 2022.
Similarly, 40% of survey respondents said they were positive about the general economic outlook, compared with 27% last year and 10% in 2022.
A total of 6% were negative, up from 20% last year and 42% in 2022’s poll, which was conducted weeks after Russia’s full-blown invasion of Ukraine.
Nick Gray, Currie & Brown’s chief operating officer, UK and Europe, said in an article for Building to run later this week that the shift in sentiment is “notable” and could signal a “turning point for an industry that has been plagued by uncertainty”.
Top 150 Consultants 2024
Building will be publishing the Top 150 Consultants 2024 survey findings throughout this week, including pieces on hybrid working tomorrow and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning tools on Wednesday.
On Friday, we publish our full Top 150 Consultants list, which ranks companies by their UK fee income. In addition, we will publish separate tables for the Top 50 architects, engineers, project managers and surveyors.
Our exclusive analysis will dig in to the data and spotlight the firms that have posted impressive growth over the past year.
The survey will reveal insights into the biggest risks to consultants, areas of fee income, spending priorities, margins and staffing, along with commentary about the shifting trends in the industry.
Find out how consultants have ranked priorities for construction for Keir Starmer’s government.
