United Living Group has announced its acquisition of PiLON, a property services business operating in the social housing sector.

It comes after the Kent-based business announced in its results at the beginning of this year that it was considering acquisitions, having itself been bought out by US private equity firm Apollo in June 2023.

Established 20 years ago, PiLON specialises in planned maintenance, compliance and refurbishment of assets owned and managed by social housing providers.

Operating across London, South East and Midlands, PiLON is currently contracted with eight of the G15 housing associations.

It will continue to operate independently, complementing United Living’s existing property services business.

Neil Armstrong, chairman and chief executive of United Living Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome PiLON into the United Living Group. PiLON is a well-established and successful business with a strong brand and reputation for innovative service delivery.

“This acquisition will broaden and deepen our support to the regulated UK affordable housing community, enabling us to accelerate the provision of safe, high quality, energy efficient housing stock, in long-term partnership with our customers.

“We look forward to working alongside the PiLON team to help add value to our customers and the communities we serve.”

In the year to 31 March 2023, United Living’s income was up 22% to £534m, while profit before tax increased 237% to £29m.

United Living began operating in the 1960s as central heating specialist Harp Heating before broadening its reach across three areas: new homes, infrastructure and property services. It now employs more than 1,100 people across the UK.

Vlad Nedelcu, managing director of PiLON said: “This partnership represents a significant milestone for us.

“With United Living’s support, PiLON will continue to thrive and deliver the innovative and safe solutions that clients and partners expect from us.

“Since the early days of our discussions, we have been delighted to hear about United Living’s plans to invest further in PiLON’s capability, and we are looking forward to combining our businesses’ experience to enhance the Group’s offer.”