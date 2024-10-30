French giant Vinci Construction has struck a deal to acquire Kent-based civil engineering contractor FM Conway.

The deal will see FM Conway, which has a turnover of £580m and employs 2,000 staff, becoming part of Vinci early in the new year, subject to regulatory approvals.

FM Conway’s work includes roadworks, civil engineering, asphalt and binders’ production along with specialist businesses involved in water and drainage management, lighting, cabling and traffic management). The company, based in Sevenoaks, was founded in 1961 by Francis Michael Conway and is currently family-owned.

A spokesperson for Vinci Group said the move will “strengthen” the firm’s position in the “very dynamic south-east England market”

Vinci Group in the UK operates employs around 13,000 people across five business lines; Eurovia (road construction), Ringway (maintenance services), Taylor Woodrow (civil engineering), VINCI Building (building) and VINCI Facilities (facility management). Vinci Construction posted UK turnover of £1.34bn in 2023.

Joanne Conway, chief executive and executive group chair at FM Conway, said: “The time is now right for the next chapter of our growth story. Beyond the obvious operational and commercial synergies, we share a set of values with VINCI and an approach to business that’s about putting people first, doing great work, and respecting the communities we operate in.”

>>See also: Top 150 Contractors and Housebuilders 2023

Scott Wardrop, chief executive of the UK division of VINCI Construction, said: “This acquisition is a clear indication of our ambition to strengthen our business, through greater self-delivery and grow the circular economy in our UK market sectors. FM Conway is an excellent commercial and cultural fit for us, especially for Ringway, Eurovia and Taylor Woodrow. “