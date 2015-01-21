Pete Baxter

Pete Baxter is vice president for engineering, natural resources and infrastructure sales for Autodesk in EMEA. In this role he leads the firm’s sales operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Pete has had a long career in the technology sector. He qualified as an architect and also holds a Masters degree in urban design and planning from the University of Liverpool. After a period of in practice, from 1993 to 1996 he worked with a start-up company and developed 3D building modelling software. Following the successful sale of the technology he worked for Parametric Technology Corporation in Waltham Mass, USA in various sales management roles.

Pete joined Autodesk in late 2004. Throughout his career, Pete has been promoting 3D technology in many areas of design and production. The benefits of BIM and digital prototyping are now being seen across the industry. Pete is excited to be a member of the leadership team at Autodesk, helping to drive invention and innovation in markets the company serves to help its customers imagine, design and create a better world.