Pete Baxter
Pete Baxter is vice president for engineering, natural resources and infrastructure sales for Autodesk in EMEA. In this role he leads the firm’s sales operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Pete has had a long career in the technology sector. He qualified as an architect and also holds a Masters degree in urban design and planning from the University of Liverpool. After a period of in practice, from 1993 to 1996 he worked with a start-up company and developed 3D building modelling software. Following the successful sale of the technology he worked for Parametric Technology Corporation in Waltham Mass, USA in various sales management roles.
Pete joined Autodesk in late 2004. Throughout his career, Pete has been promoting 3D technology in many areas of design and production. The benefits of BIM and digital prototyping are now being seen across the industry. Pete is excited to be a member of the leadership team at Autodesk, helping to drive invention and innovation in markets the company serves to help its customers imagine, design and create a better world.
Cloud enabled collaboration
A wide-scale adoption of cloud-based storage is vital for the industry
Tapping into the Internet of Things
Devices that monitor appliances in buildings are a powerful way to help occupants manage their properties more efficiently and sustainably
Inspiring the next generation
Economic recovery can only be postive for construction, but it does mean we have to persuade graduates to choose our sector over all the others
Why it's time to go green, and how BIM can help
BIM can help us embed sustainable principles into building design
The future of infrastructure lies with industry collaboration
The technology exists to bring together the government, businesses and the public on infrastructure schemes
Can 3D printing change the face of the construction industry?
3D printing, particularly of houses, could revolutionise the industry
The rise of start-ups and the self-employed
Cloud computing has given small design teams a real chance to compete with the big players and could fundamentally change the dynamics of the building industry
Holding back the tide
Advanced simulation and building techniques are essential to the UK’s flooding response
EU regulation changes will boost BIM
The EU amended OJEU procurement rules last month - this presents opportunities for UK BIM
The longevity of our designs: A priority for our future
The outcry at Crossrail’s decision not to design review all stations shows we should not compromise on architectural legacy
Firms need to learn from the youngest to succeed
Fast-paced changes in technology mean we have to think differently about the opportunities we provide for young talent
The construction industry is holding up infrastructure development
We blame long public consultations for delaying big projects, but actually we’re at fault for not giving the public adequate data
BIM can help solve the UK’s housing crisis
Using BIM, we can build houses from standardised elements but with enough customisation to appeal to prospective buyers
Construction is transforming for good
Technological advances are without doubt positive for the industry but we must educate our workforce so we can all keep up