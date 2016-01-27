Peter Trebilcock
Peter Trebilcock joined Balfour Beatty in November 2007 after over 20 years in architectural practice. As an architect, his work received two RIBA Awards as well as Civic Trust Awards. Peter lectures widely and was a high profile architect, being vice president of the RIBA from 2001-2003. He also served two terms on their national council. He was the first chairman of the RIBA Professional Services Board. He is a regular contributor to the architectural press and the author of several publications. For 10 years (1990-2000) he also worked as a consultant architect to the Steel Construction Institute. He maintains close relationships with designers and is responsible for design management across Balfour Beatty. Peter chairs Balfour Beatty’s UK-wide design community of practice and its UK BIM Steering Group. He is the champion of their BIM implementation strategy.
Digital training: Is the industry interested?
Construction needs to move with the times and continue to embrace the digital era
BIM: Diverse approaches to a common standard
Setting a standard aims to avoid the delays, costs and conflicts which arise but some industry bodies are developing their own
Straight talking
Convincing clients of the value of your product means speaking plain English
Contractors can - and should - drive the adoption of BIM
While collaboration is the real key, it is contractors who are best placed to lead the use of BIM on projects
BIM: Look who’s talking
With government support, we could soon be living in smart cities where buildings, urban infrastructure and even vehicles communicate intelligently
You can't do BIM without buy-in
Both the project team and management need to be fully sold if the benefits of BIM are to be realised
Three steps to client BIM heaven
Clients want to make best use of BIM, particularly for FM - let’s make it easier for them to get there
What is the cost of BIM?
Using BIM shouldn’t add cost to a project. Here’s how to optimise the costs
Who is measuring BIM?
BIM has a key role to play in meeting the government’s construction strategy targets - but who is measuring progress?
How will we cope with accelerated change?
It’s a challenge for firms and individuals alike to keep up with the pace of change in this digital age, but one approach that can help is life-long learning
Getting hands on with BIM
BIM sceptics can be won over when they are able see it working up close for themselves
BIM and MEP consultants - what is hindering progress?
MEP designers have dragged their heels on BIM for too long - here’s a practical guide to getting them up to speed
No pain, no gain in BIM
The tangible benefits of adopting BIM are starting to rack up
BIM to FM - one size does not fit all
BIM can help facilities managers save money - if only we can work out what information is required
Clients are missing out on half the benefits of BIM
Many clients think they are getting the best out of BIM, but most are not even scratching the surface
COBie confusion
There’s recently been a surge of interest in this data collection system within the BIM world
Simplicity is the key to BIM FM
Clients have many reasons not to use BIM, but mainly it’s because we as an industry are making it unnecessarily complex for them