Peter Trebilcock

Peter Trebilcock joined Balfour Beatty in November 2007 after over 20 years in architectural practice. As an architect, his work received two RIBA Awards as well as Civic Trust Awards. Peter lectures widely and was a high profile architect, being vice president of the RIBA from 2001-2003. He also served two terms on their national council. He was the first chairman of the RIBA Professional Services Board. He is a regular contributor to the architectural press and the author of several publications. For 10 years (1990-2000) he also worked as a consultant architect to the Steel Construction Institute. He maintains close relationships with designers and is responsible for design management across Balfour Beatty. Peter chairs Balfour Beatty’s UK-wide design community of practice and its UK BIM Steering Group. He is the champion of their BIM implementation strategy.