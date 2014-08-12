Shaun McCarthy
Shaun McCarthy is an independent adviser, author and speaker in the field of sustainable business policy and practice. He was awarded an OBE for services to sustainability and the London Olympics by Her Majesty the Queen in her 2013 birthday honours list. He is director of Action Sustainability, a consultancy with a social enterprise mission to inspire sustainable supply chain management and is chair of the Supply Chain School, a collaborative initiative in the UK construction industry to build sustainability competence on the supply chain. From 2006-13 he was chair of the Commission for a Sustainable London 2012, a ground breaking assurance body directly advising the mayor of London and Olympics minister. Shaun has over 20 years’ senior management experience with large companies and eight years’ experience as an independent adviser to a wide variety of corporations and governments around the world.
- Comment
Buildings are only as sustainable as their users
It seems the recession has had a damaging effect on sustainable FM and there is no sign of recovery
- Comment
Do we need a new best practice for our supply chains?
If we scrutinise something hard enough, the cracks will start to show, and demonstrate that today’s best practice is not enough
- Comment
Sustainable infrastructure - myth or reality?
Is our infrastructure becoming more sustainable? The news is good but we still have a long way to go
- Comment
Making it - or faking it?
Delivering real sustainability outcomes and being accountable for that delivery is becoming the norm for a growing band of intelligent clients
- Comment
Need to achieve local and competitive supply?
Small businesses are important but it is important also to attract businesses with larger balance sheets and working capital to contribute to the economy
- Comment
Negotiating sustainability
What are the key principles of sustainable procurement?
- Comment
The power of nothing
It is easy to forget that not buying something at all is often the best way
- Comment
Sustainability in Australia - just don’t mention the S word
Politics can be vicious down under, which may be good for democracy, but does not help the sustainability agenda one bit
- Comment
Should taxi drivers run the country?
My cabbie’s idea to lay a great water pipe under HS2 to transport water from north to south is not as daft as it seems
- Comment
Why going green can save cash quicker than you think
Sustainability shouldn’t just be seen as about long-term paybacks for increased investment
- Comment
Local is going global
Local supply chain management poses a series of problems that need to be tackled to improve the sustainability of our cities
- Comment
Is there a business case for green buildings?
The industry needs to create a competitive supply chain capable of delivering high standards of sustainability, writes Shaun McCarthy
- Comment
London 2012: What did the industry really learn about sustainability?
The major contractors and the major projects are setting high standards, the problem is with those working on a smaller scale
- Comment
Green 2012 expertise in danger of being lost
Government departments must harness the sustainable expertise gained from building the 2012 London Olympics
- News
Beijing's 'green Games'?
The 2008 Olympics may not have scored a perfect 10 on sustainability, but it has achieved some impressive green innovations - and will be a hard act to follow
- News
The cuckoo in Beijing's nest
The bird’s nest is breathtaking but the steel framework will have produced about 90,000 tonnes of CO2 in its manufacture
- News
2012 sites will benefit from green lessons learnt at T5
Sustainability measures at T5 will form benchmark for London Olympic venues says 2012 sustainability chief