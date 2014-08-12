Shaun McCarthy

Shaun McCarthy is an independent adviser, author and speaker in the field of sustainable business policy and practice. He was awarded an OBE for services to sustainability and the London Olympics by Her Majesty the Queen in her 2013 birthday honours list. He is director of Action Sustainability, a consultancy with a social enterprise mission to inspire sustainable supply chain management and is chair of the Supply Chain School, a collaborative initiative in the UK construction industry to build sustainability competence on the supply chain. From 2006-13 he was chair of the Commission for a Sustainable London 2012, a ground breaking assurance body directly advising the mayor of London and Olympics minister. Shaun has over 20 years’ senior management experience with large companies and eight years’ experience as an independent adviser to a wide variety of corporations and governments around the world.